Vincentians are not taking the non-communicable disease diabetes seriously enough.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince while addressing the closing ceremony of a World Diabetes Day workshop, said that diabetes has been one of the main causes of disability in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for years.

“I am convinced that not enough Vincentians are taking this disease as seriously as they should. For year diabetes, which is a non-communicable disease, has been one of the main causes of disability, and you’ve seen it yourselves; morbidity, the hospital is full of people who suffer from diabetes; and mortality, yes, it kills people,” he said.

Minister Prince in his address said that the majority of the patients treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital suffer from non-communicable diseases, like hypertension and diabetes.