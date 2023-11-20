Australia has stunned Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India to win their sixth title.

Australia dismissed India for 240 before Travis Head’s sensational century meant they romped to victory with seven overs to spare.

This superb victory means Australia extends their record as the most successful side in 50-over World Cup history and now sit four titles clear of the rest of the pack.

It also caps a six-month period in which they beat India to win the World Test Championship and retained the Ashes in England.