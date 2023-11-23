One day after production company Spyglass fired star Melissa Barrera from Scream 7, the latest installment of the horror movie series, it has been revealed that Jenna Ortega will also not be returning.

Sources insist that Ortega’s departure has nothing to do with Barrera’s firing, which occurred after she made dozens of social media posts referring to the Israel-Hamas war.

Sources say that Ortega’s representatives informed Spyglass prior to the actors strike that the actress, one of the biggest young Hollywood names to emerge in the past decade, would not be returning.

Mexican actress Melissa Berrera was fired from the upcoming Scream 7 after the production company said that her recent posts in support of Palestine are antisemitic.

Production company Spyglass said it had “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form”.

Barrera has led the previous two Scream movies and has also starred in the recent screen version of Carmen and the 2021 adaptation of stage musical In The Heights.

The Scream franchise was rebooted in 2022, with the fifth film taking $137m at the box office and the sixth earning $169m.