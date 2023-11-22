The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is celebrating the educational achievement of Acting Corporal of Police Romancia Jordon, who attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, Summa Cum laude (Highest Distinction) and with a 4.0 GPA from Ashworth College in Norcross, Georgia.

The degree was conferred upon her on October, 162023.

Acting Corporal Jordon also holds a Diploma in Forensic Science with Honors from the same college.

The RSVGPF says Cpl Jordon commenced her studies in 2019.

Her studies were conducted online while fulfilling her duties as a Police Officer attached to the Sexual Offences Unit.

Acting Corporal Jordon was enlisted in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on December 9, 2015. In 2018, she was recognised at the Annual Police Awards Ceremony where she received the awards for, Most Outstanding Police Officer at the Colonaire Police Station, Most Outstanding Police Officer at the Eastern Division, and Policewoman of the Year.