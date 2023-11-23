Wales will face Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final on 21 March following Thursday’s draw.

Rob Page’s side will be at home in Cardiff for the one-legged tie.

The winner will then advance to face either Poland or Estonia five days later in a play-off final to reach the tournament in Germany.

Wales missed out on automatic qualification after the 1-1 draw with Turkey on Tuesday, coupled with Croatia’s 1-0 win over Armenia.

While missing out on on automatic place was a blow, Wales at least had the security of a guaranteed play-off place, courtesy of their involvement in the top tier of the Nations League’s most recent edition.