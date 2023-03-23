A woman has tested positive for monkeypox (Mpox) in St Catherine, Jamaica.

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness made the disclosure in its monkeypox update on Tuesday, relative to up to Sunday, March 19.

The latest positive case, which is the first since January, brings the island’s total number of confirmed cases to 19.

The ministry has classified the latest case as a local transmission.

However, there is now only one active case in Jamaica.

Since Jamaica recorded its first Mpox case in July last year, 17 persons have recovered from the virus.

One patient died, but that death has since been classified as having been coincidental.

Mpox is a rare disease resulting from infection by the monkeypox virus. The Mpox virus is a zoonotic disease and is part of the family of vari-ola viruses, which cause smallpox.