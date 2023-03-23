Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has insisted that his administration acted within the ambits of the law/constitution and in the interest of protecting the health of all Vincentians with respect to the deadly Covid-19 virus.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information on Monday, Dr. Gonsalves said the Covid-19 vaccination drive was imperative in the face of a public health emergency and the Government “did what was reasonably required in the interest of public health.”

Approximately 137 of the over 2 thousand teachers are unvaccinated and, or lost their case on religious or medical grounds for vaccine exemption.

The Government has repeatedly called on unvaccinated teachers to re-apply for their positions within the system, with benefits intact.

Dr. Gonsalves stressed that “the real heroes are those who took the vaccine and went to work for the good of the community.”

The Prime Minister again urged teachers to reapply to enter the service noting that unvaccinated teachers can now return “simply because the threat has receded.