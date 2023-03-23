The Court of Appeal on Wednesday reserved its ruling in Guyana’s elections petition appeal case after hearing Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde argue that the Guyana Parliament is the only institution vested with the power by the Constitution to modify the country’s Electoral Laws.

In 2020, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) brought Order 60 into effect to facilitate a national recount of the votes cast at the March 2 Elections, and in doing so, the Commission relied on the Election Laws (Amendment) Act.

But Forde, who was arguing against the Recount Order that led to an outcome of the last elections, told the Appeal Court that Section 22 of the Act conflicts with Guyana’s Constitution, and is therefore unconstitutional.

On April 26, 2021, the acting Chief Justice, Roxane George, dismissed the petition that had been filed by Claudette Thorne and Heston Bostwick, ruling that there was nothing unconstitutional about Section 22 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act and or Order 60.