Rayon McNish, the Jamaican man who is charged with a plethora of offences relative to the shooting death of another man who allegedly stole apples from a property earlier this month, has been granted $300,000 bail in court.

McNish, otherwise called ‘Roger Blacks’, of Belfield Pen, made his first appearance in the St Mary Parish Court.

The accused is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Rayon Prendergast.

Reports are that about 2:45 pm on February 8, Prendergast and another man went to a property in the area, leased by McNish to pick apples, and upon leaving, they were confronted by McNish.

It is alleged that McNish pulled a firearm from his waistband and opened fire, hitting Prendergast.

The police were alerted, and Prendergast was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.