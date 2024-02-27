The Department of Labour within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour is set to host a series of Job and Career Fairs.

The first event will be held on Thursday 29th February, 2024 at the San Souci Hardcourt from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to the labour ministry, the Job and Career Fair offers persons the opportunity to obtain career advice, job search, business registration and business support among other avenues of employment and empowerment.

Labour Minister Sabot Caesar said the fair will provide an opportunity for SVG’s workers to offer services which are currently in demand.

The labour ministry in their release, said persons withing the communities of Fancy and Biabou who are interested in being a part of the Job and Career Fair are asked to bring along their Identification card.

The Fair will continue throughout different areas in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the upcoming months.