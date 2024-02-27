The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF), is forecasting a waning El Niño event in the Pacific and near-record warm Tropical North Atlantic temperatures for the three-month period March to May this year.

CariCOF in its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks publication said therefore, the region is set to transition into a much warmer than usual heat season with recurrent heatwaves as early as April.

It said that as of February 1st, 2024, long term drought has developed in Antigua, Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Kitts, Suriname northern Belize, Eastern Cuba, northern Guyana, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago and the Windward Islands

In addition, long term drought at the end of May 2024 is evolving in southwest Belize, Grand Cayman, inland portions of French Guiana, northeastern and inland portions of Guyana, southwest Puerto Rico, Suriname northern Suriname, and might possibly develop or continue in northern Belize, Central Cuba, Dominica, coastal French Guiana, northern Guyana, Tobago.