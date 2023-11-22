Two Jamaican students have died in a fiery vehicular crash in Petersfield Westmoreland.

Police in Jamaica have launched an investigation into the deaths of the students. Authorities on the island have identified them as 16 year old Ajani Robinson and 14 year old Zackeal McIntire.

Police said that the students were travelling on a motorcycle when it crashed with a motor car, which caught fire.

The two students were rushed to the hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

Jamaica’s Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, expressed grief and shock at the unfortunate death of the two students.