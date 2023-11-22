Belize’s Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow is facing a possible forced resignation.

This is according to his lawyer Richard Bradley, who said that this could be a possibility if he is found guilty of an electoral offense.

The Chief Magistrate is expected to hand down her ruling on November 24 in the case in which the ruling People’s United Party (PUP) is challenging Barrow’s voter registration in the Mesopotamia Division, Loop News reports.

Bradley argues that his client followed all legal requirements to be registered at the residence and has witnesses to confirm that he lives there.

But the PUP, through attorney, Leeroy Banner argues that Barrow does not and did not ever reside at the place and that the address that Barrow gave as his residence is actually his political office and resource centre.