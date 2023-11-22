The European Union is set to boost their aid to Gaza in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas truce.

Chief of the EU’s executive body Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the four day pause and emphasized that this period will be used to get more humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

Von der Leyen’s comments came a day after the commission announced a review of its development aid to Palestinians found no evidence of funds going to the armed group that rules Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, the EU is the biggest provider of development aid to Palestinians. It has earmarked about 1.2 billion euros for its programmes for the period between 2021 and 2024.

The enclave’s Hamas-run government says at least 14,100 Palestinians have been confirmed killed during Israel’s aerial blitz and invasion. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.