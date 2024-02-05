A 35 year old Jamaican security guard is being accused of raping a teen that he met online.

According to Loop News, the security guard, named Bryan Walsh from Jamaica’s Saltrum district in Gayle, St Mary, was charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, sexual grooming of a child, and possession of child pornography.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that Walsh and the teen met on Facebook in April 2021 and started a relationship. The teen sent Walsh photos, which he reportedly threatened to release if his sexual demands were not met.

In an effort to meet his demands, the teen went to Walsh’s home, where he is reported to have sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police and Walsh was arrested and charged after he was pointed out during an identification parade. A court date for him is being finalised, the police said.