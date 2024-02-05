Twenty six child ambassadors have been commissioned in Trinidad and Tobago.

This is the sixth cohort under the twin island republic’s child rights ambassador programme (CRA).

The Child Rights Ambassadors Programme seeks to provide a platform upon which children become ambassadors for their rights, and to speak out on issues that affect them.

It is approved by T&T’s Ministry of Education and the Division of Education, Research and Technology of the Tobago House of Assembly, and financially supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Eastern Caribbean.

There have been 382 child rights ambassadors commissioned in Trinidad and Tobago so far.