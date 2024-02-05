At least 112 people have been killed by forest fires in Chile, local authorities have said.

President Gabriel Boric declared a state of emergency and said he would make “all necessary resources” available to tackle the situation.

It is believed to be Chile’s deadliest forest fire on record. Many of those affected were visiting the coastal region during the summer holidays.

A health alert was put in place in the fire-devastated region by the health ministry.

The ministry called for the suspension of elective surgeries and authorised temporary field hospitals to be set up.

Medicine students nearing the end of their studies will be hired to help ease pressures on the health service.

According to the BBC rescue services have struggled to reach the most badly affected areas and Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said the death toll would “reach much higher figures” in the coming hours.

The Chilean government has urged people not to travel to the areas hit by the fires.