The Government of Jamaica will continue to lobby the United States to provide greater assistance in stemming the flow of illegal guns into the island, says Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

Addressing a security seminar at the AC Marriott Hotel in St Andrew on February 7, Jamaica’s Prime Minister said this would bolster the measures the government has implemented to secure the country’s points of entry and bring the crime problem under control.

Prime Minister Holness also informed that massive investments have been made in boosting the capabilities of the security forces to increase surveillance and detect illicit items at ports of entry.

This includes investments in offshore patrol vessels and maritime patrol aircraft and boosting scanning capabilities at ports.