The Ministry of Agriculture collaborated with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to host an engaging 4-day Intermediate Training on “Crop Monitoring and Agriculture Disaster Needs Assessment Using Unmanned Aerial Systems and Participatory GIS Approaches”.

According to an official release, this training is designed to equip technical officers from various departments within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries with innovative insights and methodologies.

The training commenced on Monday February 5th and concluded on Thursday February 8th.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in dynamic group activities and immersive, hands-on sessions designed to foster lively discussions and practical learning experiences.

The agriculture ministry says these sessions covered a wide range of topics, including Disaster Needs Assessment, Ecological Sampling Techniques, Flight Planning Strategies for Crop Monitoring, Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) Mapping and Analysis Techniques, and an Introduction to Artificial Intelligence for supporting cutting-edge crop counting applications.