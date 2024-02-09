Clean up activities are expected to continue throughout the day in a bid to contain a massive oil spill affecting the south-eastern coastline in Tobago.

Yesterday, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine during a press conference said that given the extent of the damage and spread, clean-up efforts may go well into the weekend.

He also noted that in the coming hours, the situation’s emergency level may be elevated to a tier three.

In a Facebook update just after 1am today, Augustine said the main focus at this time would be to contain the spill. He said last night, the THA through the Tobago Emergency Management Authority (TEMA) had collaborated with Kaizen International, Frontier Divers, the Fisherfolk Association of Tobago, the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and private boat owners to set up and mobilise near-shore oil spill boomers at the Scarborough Port.