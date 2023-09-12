The Jamaican government has made provisions for the safe return of Haitian nationals.

The Haitians arrived in Portland, Jamaica on Saturday. Upon learning of their arrival, prompt action was taken through the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Passport Citizenship and Immigration Agency, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the necessary measures to see to their safety and welfare needs.

A statement from Jamaica’s National Security Ministry said following the completion of their immigration checks and security vetting, the group was denied entry. It noted that from the vetting process it was found that there were members who had been previously removed from Jamaica for breaches of entry.

The statement also mentioned that the Jamaican government, along with its partners, continues to support a separate group of 37 Haitians who arrived in Jamaica on July 10, 2023, and subsequently applied for asylum.