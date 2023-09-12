The United States of America has seen a record number of billion dollar disasters in 2023 so far.

Federal weather and storm monitoring agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said that there has been a 23 billion-dollar weather disaster, surpassing the previous record that was set just last year.

Included in those 23 weather disasters are Hurricane Idalia in Florida, wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui and a violent weather system in the central part of the country that spawned as many as 145 tornadoes in the span of two days.

The report also highlighted ongoing threats exacerbated by climate change.

While the month of July smashed global heat records, NOAA indicated that last month continued the trend, becoming the ninth warmest August in the last 129 years of US history.