Caribbean nationals do not require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) regarding travel to the United Kingdom (UK) at this time.

This clarification was provided the official twitter channel of some British Diplomatic missions in the Caribbean, UKinCaribbean in a post on Monday.

It stated that an ETA requirement for nationals of Caribbean countries and most of the world will begin in 2024, on dates that are to be announced.

It will broadly be for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays to the UK, or who do not already have UK immigration status prior to travelling.

According to information under UK Visas and Immigration, an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will soon be a requirement for people who do not need a visa to come to the UK.

It will give you permission to travel to the UK, and it will be electronically linked to your passport.