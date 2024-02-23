Jamaica’s Ministry of Education and Youth has launched a National School Garden Project under the theme, ‘Eat what you grow, from the farm to the table’.

This $10 million project is to involve the establishment of school gardens in 23 schools across the island, and is part of the ministry’s plan to transform the National School Feeding Programme.

Speaking at the virtual launch on February 21, Minister of State in the ministry, Marsha Smith, said the project represents an important initiative by the ministry to revolutionise school nutrition practices into healthier and sustainable practices.

Smith also highlighted the opportunities for Jamaican students to learn in a comprehensive way to develop their skills in agricultural science, and to introduce students from diverse backgrounds to various career paths.

The project, pioneered by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Kasan Troupe, was established to address the growing rate of obesity among young people, and to support efforts for food security by rehabilitating school gardens and creating new ones in both primary and secondary schools.