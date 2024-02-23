The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) says an intense operation has been mounted to recapture a fugitive who escaped while attending the Grenville Magistrate Court on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The police in a statement said Levon Date, who was charged with the killing of Canadian citizen Wayne Smart in 2023, has escaped from lawful custody and is currently on the run.

The RGPF said that it is seeking the public’s assistance in recapturing Date.

This comes as three male prisoners who recently escaped lawful custody from police in Grenada were recaptured by police in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The trio was recaptured on Wednesday about 4:35 pm, during an operation by members of the Narcotics and Rapid Response Units in the North Western village of Petit Bordel.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said the three men had been in police custody in Grenada on charges of Rape, Robbery with Violence, and other serious offences.