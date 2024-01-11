The Bowerman Award, which acknowledges the top male and female track and field athletes in the US College circuit each year, has released its pre-season watch list.

Five Jamaicans, including University of Arkansas’ Jaydon Hibbert – the men’s winner in 2023, are included in the list.

Hibbert accomplished an unprecedented feat last year, winning the male trophy while remaining unbeaten throughout the indoor and outdoor season.

Along with his team members – high jumper Romaine Beckford and World Athletics Championships long jump silver medalist Wayne Pinnock – Hibbert was selected amongst the men’s list.

On the women’s side, long jumper Ackelia Smith of the University of Texas and high jumper Lamar Distin of Texas A&M University were named.

If Hibbert wins again, he will be the first person to repeat. The award ceremony will take place in December at the annual USTFCCCA.

It is worth noting that four of the Jamaicans on the watch list, except Beckford, represented Jamaica at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

All three men won their respective events at last year’s JAAA National Senior Championships, while Distin emerged as the winner of the women’s high jump.