The Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) is advocating for the Common Entrance or 11 plus exams to be moved to a later date.

The Ministry of Education recently proposed May 7th as the date for the Barbados Secondary Schools Entrance Examination (BSSEE).

However, BUT President Rudy Lovell expressed concern that students would not have enough time to prepare with so many interruptions and challenges faced by schools throughout the last year. Lovell suggested that an early June date would be more adequate for the students.

The Common Entrance exam will soon be replaced by a transfer system to junior and later senior colleges according to the Ministry of Education’s proposals for education transformation.

Lovell noted that over the past few years, there had been some form of consultation with teachers and the union regarding the Common Entrance date, yet this did not happen last year or this year.

The BUT President called for more partnership and consultation on critical issues between the Ministry of Education and the union to ensure effective collaboration.