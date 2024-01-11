Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, has called for citizens to relocate from towns to villages after an outbreak of cholera caused the death of 300 people.

The poor sanitation in urban areas created a breeding ground for cholera, making the relocation from major towns to rural areas with perfect sanitation necessary.

Since last October, more than 7,500 cases of cholera have been reported nationwide, with the disease spreading to eight of Zambia’s ten provinces.

As part of a series of preventative measures, the reopening of schools has been delayed.

The WHO is set to send one million cholera vaccine doses in a bid to contain the outbreak.

President Hichilema visited the Heroes Stadium Cholera Treatment Centre, which currently has over 1,000 patients, in the capital Lusaka.