The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) in Jamaica is set to benefit from the implementation of an electronic Jail Management System, under the Ministry of National Security’s Security Strengthening Project (SSP).

The J$117 million investment is being undertaken through a partnership involving the DCS, Synergy International Systems, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Ministry of National Security.

The new system is expected to allow for a more efficient tracking of inmates, easier sharing of information to other stakeholders such as Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Courts and real time capturing of analysis of information.

It is also expected to eliminate the paper-based Jail Management System used by DCS.