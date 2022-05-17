Guyana says more than a dozen donor agencies and 250 exhibitors are to participate in the country’s premier Agriculture Investment Forum and Exposition that gets underway on Thursday.

“We have a number of donor agencies, the first day will be a round table discussion and to look around the Caribbean to see what kind of project they can embark on. We have over 12 of those already indicating their interest in coming to participate firstly in the donor roundtable,” said Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha.

The event, to be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, is being hosted by the Guyana government and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat under the theme, “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025.”

Mustapha told reporters that the donor agencies will work directly with CARICOM countries to discuss their options and interests.