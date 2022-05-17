The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) donated eleven (11) Lenovo all in one Desktop Computers to the Union Island Secondary School.

The cost of these computers amounted to EC$38,445.00 and were handed over to the Principal of the Union Island Secondary School, Mr. Darrel Williams on Wednesday May 4th, 2022.

NTRC Donation to SVGCC

In that same week, on Friday May 6th, the NTRC donated a total of forty-five (45) Lenovo all in one Desktop Computers to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. The cost of these computers amounted to EC$157,275.00 and were handed over to the Director of the colleges, Mr. Nigel Scott.

Of the forty-five (45) computers, thirty (30) were assigned to the Smart Lab at the Division Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) which is currently utilised by ICT, Business and Engineering students for academic and research purposes.

The remaining fifteen (15) computers were assigned to the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DASGS) Library.

According to an official release from the NTRC these initiatives were covered under the SMART project that was signed on March 26, 2020 and funded by the Universal Service Fund (USF).