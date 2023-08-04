The government of Jamaica will be sending soldiers to Haiti as part of a multi-national peacekeeping force.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a media briefing.

According to Prime Minister Holness, his administration has always stated that it is ready to play its part in restoring peace and stability in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state.

“We said this when we spoke in Parliament, we have said it before and yes we are the first to say so….in fact, you could say that Jamaica’s statement would have started an interest in the situation there,” he said.

Meanwhile – earlier this week, the government of The Bahamas said it is committed to sending 150 persons to support a multi-national force in Haiti.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that The Bahamas would send the personnel to Haiti as part of the multi-national force “once authorised by the United Nations Security Council.”