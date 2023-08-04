Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Family Affairs, Housing and Informal Settlement Dr. Orando Brewster has called on the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to provide positive reinforcement to the nation’s youth noting that it plays a vital role in their development.

“We have to make sure that we encourage our youngsters, our youth here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to do positive things with their lives and this is part and parcel of doing so and I’m sure on the camp they had some positive reinforcements and I want to thank especially all of the stakeholders involved,” he said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recently welcomed back a contingent of 322 persons who left the shores of SVG to attend the annual police youth camp in St. Lucia.