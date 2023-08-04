The Guyanese Government announced that it has temporarily halted operations at the Chinese Landing mines “to allow for a more conducive environment to address the concerns of the community”.

The government’s decision follows the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) decision to issue precautionary measures in favour of residents of the indigenous community.

In its July 21st ruling, the IACHR said evidence provided shows residents of the indigenous community in Region One are at risk of having their human rights violated.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance said a team from the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission would be deployed “to ensure that there is a peaceful cessation to all mining”.

The government will be sending a fact-finding mission team to Chinese Landing from August 5-6, 2023.

The ministry thanked the Village Council and Toshao Orin Fernandes for continuing work with the government, despite their differences, to find a solution to issues facing the community.