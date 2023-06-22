Detectives at the Constant Spring police questioned Dancehall artist Jahshii in the presence of his lawyers on Wednesday afternoon. He was subsequently released.

The Born Fighter singer had surrendered himself in the company of his attorneys, King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch, on Wednesday afternoon.

The police had expressed an interest in speaking to the Cream of the Crop deejay in relation to a murder in Grants Pen earlier this month.

Police believe that Jahshii could have information about the death of 45-year-old businessman Omar ‘Romie’ Wright.

Reports are that Wright was killed on Shortwood Road about 10:40pm on June 7 by armed men. There are allegations that Jahshii’s mom, who operates a wholesale business in the area, had an altercation with Wright during which he threw water in her face.

It is rumored that Jashii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, then reportedly argued with Wright about the incident. Wright was gunned down hours later by persons unknown.

Since the murder of Romie, the Grants Pen community has been tense as the businessman is the brother of an alleged don in the area.

Better known by his stage name Jahshii, Clarke has been making strides in the music scene since his breakthrough with hits like Born Fighter, Cream of The Crop, Life Lessons, Keep Up, and 25/8.