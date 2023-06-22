The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has issued a wanted notice for Cole Olliver of Arnos Vale/Pole Yard.

The RSVGPF says that it is carrying out investigations into several offences, where the subject is a person of interest. The public has been advised that he is a Vincentian national who is to be approached with caution.

Cole Olliver is described by police as slim built, with an oval face, thick lips, 5 feet three inches in height, has a dark complexion and brown eyes.

Police are soliciting the public’s assistance in locating Olliver. Any person who sees Cole Olliver of Arnos Vale/ Pole Yard to contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone number 457-1211 ext. 4816 or Officer in charge South Central Division at telephone numbers 458-4200 or 457-5459.

Police have given the assurance that all calls will be treated confidentially.