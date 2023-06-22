Arsenal has agreed a deal with Chelsea worth around £65m for Germany international forward Kai Havertz.

It is understood the clubs have made an agreement in principle that will allow the player to discuss personal terms and have a medical.

The fee for Havertz, who scored nine goals in 47 games for the Blues last season, could rise with add-ons.

Havertz, 24, joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 for a deal worth about £71m.

He also scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.