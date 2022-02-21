Ireland are one win away from a place at the T20 World Cup having advanced to the semi-finals of the Qualifier with a seven-wicket victory over Germany.

A disciplined bowling performance saw Ireland restrict Germany to 107-7 from their 20 overs in Oman.

Paul Stirling (34) and Andrew Balbirnie (32) put Ireland in firm control, with Harry Tector hitting the winning runs from the first ball of the 14th over.

The Irish will play their semi-final on Tuesday.

Bahrain’s two-run victory over the UAE means Ireland advance as group winners and will play the team that finishes second in Group One, with Nepal, Canada and Oman all vying for the top two places and a place in the semi-finals, from which the winners will advance to the World Cup in October.