To ease the traffic congestion on the Arnos Vale Public Road, effective Monday, February 21, 2022, the Traffic Department will implement minor changes to the flow of traffic between 7:00am and 9:00am.

The modification to the traffic is specifically for motorists and omnibus operators who transport students to the St. Vincent Boys Grammar School and the Girls High School, located on the tarmac of the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport

When travelling from Kingstown and the surrounding areas, motorists are asked to proceed to the Arnos Vale Roundabout and make a U-turn. Continue travelling on the Arnos Vale public road and make a left turn onto the tarmac through the gate located opposite C.K Greaves Supermarket.

When travelling from Mesopotamia, Belair, Queen’s Drive and surrounding areas into Kingstown – proceed along the Arnos Vale public road, then make a left turn onto the Joshua Centre through the gate located opposite C.K Greaves Supermarket.

All other road traffic flows in the area remain unchanged.

The Traffic Department says it will closely monitor this new arrangement which will be subjected to a review based on its effectiveness.

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Kenneth John thanks the general public for their continued support in the quest to ease the traffic congestion and to keep the roads of St. Vincent and the Grenadines safe.