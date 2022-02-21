Australia has reopened its international border for the first time in nearly two years, bringing joyful family reunions and a boost to tourism.

The country imposed some of the world’s strictest travel bans after shutting itself off in March 2020 due to Covid.

Australians and some others were allowed to return from late last year, but most foreigners have had to wait.

According to a BBC report, there were tearful reunions at Sydney Airport on Monday as hundreds of people began arriving on flights.

Double-jabbed visitors do not need to quarantine, but unvaccinated travellers must do so in a hotel for up to 14 days at their own expense.

More than 50 international flights were due to land on Monday. Travellers can enter all states except Western Australia, which remains closed until March 3rd and will require three jabs to enter.