As Saint Lucia gears up for cricket festivities and the carnival season, the Ministry of Health is issuing its routine reminder to citizens to remain cautious against the spread of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and infections.

St. Lucia’s Senior Medical Officer Dr Gail Gajadhar has emphasized the importance of taking proper precautions, especially during times of heightened social activities.

With more than one million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) being acquired worldwide daily, according to the World Health Organization, Dr Gajadhar says the need for vigilance cannot be overstated.

She outlined various modes of transmission for STIs and STDs, emphasizing the intimate nature of the spread.

Highlighting common infections like chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis B and C in Saint Lucia, Gajadhar stressed the potential risks associated with engaging in unfamiliar or unprotected sexual activities, particularly under the influence of alcohol or drugs.