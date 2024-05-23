Barbados Horticultural Society has won gold at the Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

The theme for the winning display was “Ahoy! Barbados Landship 1864” as Barbados exhibited ‘Folklore indigenous to Barbados – Landship’.

In existence now for some 160 years, the legacy, heritage and story of landship was told beautifully.

Focused around the maypole which is plaited by the landship dancers bobbing and weaving in and out, under and over and through, visitors to the booth saw the lilies and heliconias heavily featured in this year’s arrangement depicting the gathering at the maypole, the celebration, splendor and jubilee.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is an event which draws a global crowd and is the ‘haute-couture’ of the international gardening scene.