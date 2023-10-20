Gwen Stefani now has her very own start on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She received the honour on Thursday during a ceremony along the Hollywood Boulevard in California.

She shared the moment with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton and their three children.

During the ceremony she sent out big thank yous to everyone that helped her throughout her career.

Gwen Stefani, 54, is a multi-platform recording artist who rose to fame in the mid-1990s as the lead singer of the band No Doubt. She later embarked on a solo career and transcended genres of music, from ska and pop, to hip-hop and country.

Stefani is currently one of four coaches on the reality singing competition, “The Voice,” alongside Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Niall Horan.