Chelsea is set to face off against Real Madrid in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League.

Real Madrid was quarter-finalists in 2022, while Paris FC knocked out Arsenal and last season’s finalists Wolfsburg in the qualifying rounds.

Chelsea, beaten in the semi-finals by champions Barcelona last season, were seeded in pot one as English champions.

They are the only British representatives left in the competition after Scottish champions Glasgow City were knocked out in second-round qualifying by Brann.