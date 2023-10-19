Tropical Storm Tammy is not expected to directly impact St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to weather information statement three from SVG’s Meteorological Services, issued at 5 am this morning.

On the latest forecast track, the center of Tropical Storm Tammy is expected to pass well north of mainland St. Vincent during Friday 20th October 2023. On this track it is not expected to directly impact SVG. Therefore, no Tropical Storm Watch is required.

However, outer bands of Tropical Storm Tammy are likely to generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and occasional gusty winds from later today and during Friday. In addition, due to an expected gradual deterioration in sea conditions, a marine advisory will be in effect from 12 noon today, Thursday 19 th October, 2023.

SVG’s Met Services has advised the public to stay informed with the progress of the system, noting that they will continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Tammy and issue updates and/or advisories as necessary.