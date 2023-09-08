The Government of Guyana will be implementing a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving mathematics scores in the nation.

According to Guyana’s President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali this strategy will involve incorporating additional tools and increasing the number of hours dedicated to mathematics.

Bureaucracy within Guyana’s education system will also be addressed, a move that is expect to allow for easier access to basic supplies for classrooms.

These announcements were made during the launch of the Victoria Lily Primary School, which was constructed at a cost of GYD $200 million.

It can accommodate over 300 pupils and is equipped with 12 classrooms, each of which is outfitted with Wi-Fi.

The school is classified as a C grade institution and is the first in Guyana where Spanish will be taught to students from Grades one to five.