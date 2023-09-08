Gabon’s military says that deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba is now free to leave his home and even travel abroad if he so chooses.

Former President Bongo, whose family has ruled over central African nation for 55 years, was removed from power following the country’s first coup, is now able to seek medical attention overseas, the military power stated.

“Given his state of health, the former President of the Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba is free to move about. He may, if he wishes, travel abroad for medical checkups,” Gabon’s military spokesman.

Gabon’s transitional president General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who was sworn in on Monday, in addition to have served as a bodyguard to Bongo’s late father and also headed the country’s republican guard, is also the deposed President’s cousin.

After taking an oath of office in the presidential palace on Monday, Nguema said the military had seized control of the country without violence and would return power to the people by organising credible and free elections.