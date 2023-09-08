The People’s Republic of China will be funding the construction of six schools in Dominica.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed gratitude after Beijing agreed to construction of the schools, which will cost US $30 million.

Prime Minister Skerrit said that China is once again demonstrating the sincerity of its friendship with Dominica.

China’s ambassador to Dominica Lin Xianjiang said that Beijing understands the importance of the schools project to Dominica to the point that a senior foreign government official, who recently visited the CARICOM country, had also pledged to ensure the project was a success.