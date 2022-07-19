The Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI), on Monday signed an 11-year extension contract with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), an ExxonMobil affiliate for the provision of shore base management and operations services.

The contract builds on the previous agreement, which was awarded to the company in 2017 with, GYSBI, a pioneering Guyanese company in the their oil and gas sector, indicating that it has directly invested over US$300 million in enabling port infrastructure, real estate development, warehousing and support services.

It said also that it has recruited, trained and certified more than 1,000 Guyanese for key operational positions within the industry and beyond through its affiliates and catalysed more than US$500 million in investment in the Houston / McDoom, East Bank Demerara corridor by providing the enabling infrastructure and establishing the first oil and gas activity hub in Guyana.

Guyana’s Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat in welcoming the signing, said GYSBI has become a prime example of what is possible for Guyanese businesses in the country’s relatively new oil and gas sector.