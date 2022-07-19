The Bahamas’ Minister of Labour Keith Bell has called on protesting Bahamas Airport Authority employees to return to work as their actions are “illegal”.

At a press conference, Bell said the Industrial Court Tribunal issued an order last year that prevents the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) and the Airport Authority from engaging in any industrial action while the court deliberates on a case filed last year by the Ministry of Labour.

The workers are upset that the Bahamian government has not paid them outstanding for the collective bargaining period from 2015 to 2020.

Approximately, 90 per cent of Airport Authority staff in New Providence and 107 in the Family Islands did not report for their normal shift on Monday, according to Director of Labour Robert Farquharson.

He said the employees range from firefighters to airport screeners.

The strike has affected operations at the airports but he said a contingency plan is in place.